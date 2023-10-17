UP gets first robotic process automation lab under Future Skill PRIME Project in Gorakhpur

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) The first robotic process automation lab under the IT ministry's Future Skill PRIME Project in Uttar Pradesh has been set up at NIELIT Gorakhpur, an official statement said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

The lab was inaugurated by Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology Secretary S Krishnan during the 26th All India Director's Meet of NIELIT.

"The state-of-the-art RPA lab has been built under the Future Skill PRIME Project funded by MeitY with an objective to upskill and reskill manpower in the emerging technology of RPA. This is the first-of-its-kind lab in Uttar Pradesh under the Future Skill PRIME Project, which has been established to bridge the gap between industry and academia," the statement said.

Krishnan said that the RPA lab is going to play a pivotal role in transforming India into a global technology powerhouse.

Advertisment

He also emphasised the role of RPA in improving services to citizens by automating repetitive, manual processes, such as data entry and verification, thereby reducing clerical errors and response time.

During the event, Deen Daya Upadhyay University Gorakhpur Vice Chancellor Poonam Tandon and National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) Director General MM Tripathi also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for conducting employment-oriented courses and training in future skill technology in Gorakhpur region, which will make the candidates industry-ready in the field of IECT.

DDU has more than 350 colleges and 3 lakh candidates.

Advertisment

"This alliance will help them to get benefitted with internships and programmes at undergraduate and postgraduate level in IECT sector, along with skilling in of youths of Purvanchal, who are comparatively Economical weaker...," the statement noted.

DDU is planning online programmes, and the NIELIT association will help the university, students and faculty to learn in an environment of international standards.

"NIELIT will be establishing a state-of-the-art facility that will focus on the advancement of technical education, skill development, and employment opportunities in the region. The vision will foster technical excellence, and innovation, and promote entrepreneurship by nurturing startups. It will fulfil the demand of skilled manpower for Industries of GIDA," the statement said.

In a separate statement, VMware announced its partnership with Future Skills Prime and industry body Nasscom to boost digital skilling for students and graduates.

Through this partnership, VMware and Future Skills Prime will offer a comprehensive training programme that covers the latest technologies and trends in cloud computing, virtualisation, and networking. PTI PRS PRS BAL BAL