UP governor Anandiben Patel hails progressive farmers as role model for agriculture

Lucknow, Dec 23 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Tuesday said progressive farmers who are improving their lives by adopting new technologies and also inspiring other farmers are ideal examples for the agricultural sector.

Patel was speaking at the closing ceremony of the International Congress on Artificial Intelligence and Robotics-based Smart Agriculture and the Integral Farmers Award programme at Integral University, Lucknow.

The UP Governor also honoured various Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) across the state for their contributions, saying that KVKs are playing a crucial role in connecting farmers with modern technology, training, and scientific information. The work being done by KVKs towards the empowerment and self-reliance of farmers is commendable and is proving instrumental in realizing the vision of a developed India.

Patel also said that over the last 10 years, revolutionary changes have been witnessed in agriculture across the country. The Governor said that she herself is the daughter of a farmer and has been directly associated with agriculture for the last 60 years. Therefore, she has a clear understanding of the problems faced by farmers, their solutions, the need for training, and the importance of research and education in advancing agriculture.

She said that farmers are our 'annadata' (food providers), who work hard in all seasons. "Therefore, it is our collective responsibility to think and work for the welfare and progress of farmers," Patel said.

She added that earlier, organic farming was prevalent, and she encouraged everyone to motivate farmers to adopt organic farming again.

The Governor also said that it is the responsibility of all of us to support the sale of organic products produced by farmers. Emphasising on water conservation, she said that the groundwater level was better before, but now it is continuously declining, so we need to adopt modern irrigation systems like drip irrigation.

Referring to the work of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Governor said that after he became the Chief Minister of Gujarat, the farmers benefitted by effectively utilising the water of Narmada river. Today, the farmers of Gujarat are taking advantage of these schemes and cultivating a variety of crops.

Highlighting women's empowerment, Patel said that the Prime Minister has launched numerous schemes to empower women, because comprehensive development is not possible until women's power is integrated into the country's development..

Women possess immense skills, and by joining self-help groups, they are doing excellent work, becoming economically self-reliant, and educating their children. As a result, today, approximately 80 per cent of the medals at the convocation ceremonies of the state universities are being awarded to girls, she said, and expressed gratitude to all the mothers for this achievement. PTI NAV MR