UP Governor Anandiben Patel stresses on policy reforms to boost R&D ecosystem

Lucknow, May 27 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Tuesday said the country is entering an era where innovation is the key to progress and called for comprehensive policy reforms, simplified administrative procedures, and flexible regulatory frameworks to strengthen the research and development (R&D) ecosystem.

She was speaking at a two-day consultative meeting on "Ease of Doing Research and Development," organized by NITI Aayog here.

The high-level meeting brought together prominent scientists, academicians, and representatives from major research institutions across the country as part of NITI Aayog's national initiative launched under the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to improve India's research ecosystem.

During the event, NITI Aayog member V K Saraswat presented the commission's report to the Governor.

In her address, Governor Patel emphasized that excessive administrative burdens on researchers hinder scientific progress and need urgent redressal.

Highlighting the state's growing academic strength, the Governor noted that 14 universities from Uttar Pradesh have been selected by the UGC for multidisciplinary education and research. The state's universities have also performed commendably in the QS Asia Rankings, indicating their preparedness for global competition.

She expressed confidence that the recommendations from this consultative meeting would help improve the ranking, grading, and academic quality of state universities.

The Governor underlined that the role of universities is not merely to award degrees but to foster a culture of innovation and research. She suggested integrating research into academic curricula and giving priority to locally relevant issues. Timely disbursement of research grants, she said, is essential to avoid disruption in research work.

Patel also noted the ongoing efforts to link state universities with Anganwadi centres to strengthen early childhood education.

A continuous, integrated approach to education -- from early childhood to higher education -- is crucial, she said, along with ensuring the availability of qualified and dedicated teachers.

She also called for effective implementation of the National Education Policy and said universities committed to research should be given direct funding to enable uninterrupted work.

"Education is not an ordinary experiment -- it is a serious, nation-building effort that requires full dedication," she said.

The Governor informed that state universities in Uttar Pradesh have signed MoUs with several reputed foreign institutions, and the results have been positive. She urged for timely delivery of government welfare schemes to intended beneficiaries, along with sensitivity and efficiency in administrative processing.

Calling for a sensitive approach in selecting research topics, she said studies should focus on subjects that yield practical solutions for public welfare. With coordination at all levels, the Prime Minister's vision of a "Developed India" can be realized, she added.

"Group-based, planned efforts yield better outcomes," she said.

The Governor praised agricultural universities for their research and innovation addressing local needs, and encouraged continued sharing of expertise and experiences to strengthen India's academic landscape.