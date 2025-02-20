UP Governor hails budget as inclusive, development-oriented

Lucknow, Feb 20 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel Thursday praised the state budget as a progressive step for development and public welfare and said it includes provisions catering to all sections of society.

State Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna tabled Rs 8,08,736 crore Budget for the financial year 2025-26 in the state assembly with a focus on research and development, and Information Technology.

Khanna in his Budget speech said 22 per cent of the Budget has been allocated for development purposes, 13 per cent for education, 11 per cent for agriculture and related services, while six per cent has been allocated for health.

In a statement issued by Raj Bhavan, Patel said, "The budget primarily focuses on infrastructure projects, as well as the welfare of the poor, youth, farmers, women, entrepreneurs and traders." Lauding the provisions for women and labour welfare, she said they would contribute to women's empowerment and uplifting underprivileged communities.

The governor further noted that the budget emphasizes improving law and order, attracting investments and enhancing connectivity through air, water, road, and rail networks which would aid in the state's overall prosperity and well-being. PTI KIS NSD NSD