UP governor seeks tax exemption for handicraft productions

Raipur, Jan 31 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Friday said handicraft items should be exempted from the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

She was talking to reporters after inaugurating a handicraft exhibition in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur.

Asked about her expectations from the Union Budget to be tabled in Parliament on Saturday, the UP Governor said, "It is in their (the government) hands what to give and what not to give. I will definitely say one thing, that the GST on crafts should be removed." The former Gujarat chief minister also said that poor women should be provided loans at low interest rates.

"Women are becoming self-reliant, taking their families forward and educating their children. Though the governments have been working for the advancement of women, the money they require from banks for their work should be provided to poor families at reduced interest (rates). It is not that the governments don't give it (such benefits) but a little addition should be made to it every year and efforts should be made to make it available for free in the future," she added. PTI TKP KRK