UP govt allocates Rs 1,000cr for free sweaters, schools bags to classes 1-8 students

Lucknow, Feb 5 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday proposed Rs 1,000 crore for providing free sweaters, shoes and bags to around 2 crore school children of classes 1 to 8 and another Rs 1,000 crore for the makeover of government primary schools.

Presenting the state budget for 2024-25, Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said a sum of Rs 650 crore has been allocated for providing free sweaters, shoes and socks and Rs 350 crore for school bags for over 2 crore students studying in class 1 to 8 in government schools.

The government also proposed Rs 1,000 crore for Operation Kayakalp for primary schools.

Khanna said that the procurement process for providing uniforms, sweaters, school bags, shoes, and stationery for students has been discontinued. Instead, a sum of Rs 1,200 per student is being directly transferred to the bank accounts of parents through DBT.

"A provision of Rs 650 crore is proposed for free sweaters and shoes-socks, in addition to Rs 350 crore for school bags for over 2 crore students studying in classes 1 to 8.

"A provision of Rs 255 crore is proposed with the aim of enrolling more than 2 lakh children from disadvantaged groups and economically weaker sections and Rs 1,000 crore is proposed under Operation Kayakalp for the fiscal year 2024-2025," he said.

In 2023-24, digital libraries are being established at the Gram Panchayat and ward level with Rs 300 crore. A budget provision of Rs 498 crore is proposed for 2024-25 to continue this initiative.

To operate 36 primary schools in Vantangiya villages, 144 posts have been created, he said.

A provision of Rs 168 crore is proposed for the distribution of free uniforms to approximately 30 lakh students above the poverty line, he said.

A provision of Rs 516.64 crore is proposed under the Samagra Shiksha Yojana to ensure that all government secondary schools in the state are equipped with basic facilities by the financial year 2024-2025 as well as to establish smart classes, labs in every government secondary school.

He said that Rs 200 crore is proposed for enhancing infrastructure facilities in aided non-government secondary schools, Rs 5 crore is proposed for the establishment of the new Rajkiya Sanskrit Vidyalayas (Government Sanskrit Schools).

Rs 10.46 crore is proposed for the construction of hostels and mini stadiums in Rajkiya Sanskrit Vidyalayas and Rs 4 crore is proposed for the operation of Sainik School, Gorakhpur, Khanna said.

For the establishment of Maa Vindhyavasini State University in the Vindhyaachal Dham division, one state university in the Moradabad division, and Maa Pateshwari State University in the Devi Patan division, a provision of Rs 51.20 crore is proposed for each university.

To encourage education, a provision of Rs 100 crore is proposed under the Mukhyamantri Shikshuta Protsahan Yojana and Rs 30 crore is proposed for the expansion of basic facilities in the state universities of the state.

Rs 55 crore proposed for the establishment of new government colleges as well as the completion of buildings under construction at government colleges, he said.

To bolster vocational education, a pragmatic and hands-on orientation program is slated for the students of classes 6 to 8 as well as for secondary-level students in the financial year 2024-2025.

Aligned with the One District One Product (ODOP) initiative, the roadmap includes conducting courses based on the National Curriculum Framework and National Credit Framework.

This strategic approach aims to expand access to job roles and sectors for an increasing number of students. In this, emphasis will be laid on providing certificates in computer education along with UP Board certificate on passing 12th grade through the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology.

With the participation of Tata Technologies Limited, the construction of modern workshops and classrooms in 150 government Industrial Training Institutes is in the final stage. The remaining 69 institutions of the state where at least 5000 square feet of land is available are proposed to be upgraded in the financial year 2024-2025, for which a provision of Rs 818.75 crore is proposed, he said.

In order to provide training along with allowances to the youth in industries through apprenticeship, a provision of Rs 70 crore is proposed for the Chief Minister Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme in the financial year 2024-2025. PTI ABN MR