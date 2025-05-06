UP govt approves new policy for establishment, regulation of bus terminals & tourist parks

Lucknow, May 6 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday approved a new policy with an aim to encourage private investment and systematic development of bus infrastructure across the state.

Under the "UP Stage Carriage Bus Terminal, Contract Carriage and All India Tourist Bus Park (Establishment and Regulation) Policy, 2025", a regulatory authority will be constituted under the chairmanship of the District Magistrate to invite applications and oversee the establishment of stage carriage bus terminals, contract carriage parks, and All India Tourist Bus Parks.

The decision in this regard was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna told reporters.

The Authority will include as members the Senior Superintendent of Police/Superintendent of Police or an officer nominated by the Police Commissioner, the Municipal Commissioner or the Secretary of the Development Authority, Executive Officer of the Nagar Palika/Nagar Panchayat, the concerned Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Circle Officer of Police, Assistant Regional Transport Officer (Enforcement), Assistant Regional Manager of the Transport Corporation, Executive Engineer of PWD, and a subject expert nominated by the Chairperson, he said.

To be eligible for setting up a bus terminal or park under this policy, the applicant must have a minimum of 2 acres of land, a net worth of at least Rs 50 lakh and a turnover of Rs 2 crore in the previous financial year.

Applicants must be legal entities, applying either as individuals or consortiums.

The policy restricts the number of terminals an applicant can establish to not more than 10 across the state, not more than 2 in a single district, and not more than one on the same route, he said.

Private entities will be granted operational rights for a period of 10 years, with the possibility of a renewal for another 10 years based on satisfactory performance.

Ownership of such terminals may be transferred to another legal entity, but only after one year from the date of registration certificate issuance.

The Regulatory Authority will also have the power to suspend or cancel authorisations in certain circumstances, after providing an opportunity for the operator to be heard.

In case of grievance against any order of the Regulatory Authority, the bus terminal operator may file an appeal before the Divisional Commissioner, who will act as the Appellate Authority under the policy.