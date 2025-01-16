UP govt committed to transforming Sonbhadra into a green energy hub: Adityanath

Sonbhadra (UP), Jan 16 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday termed Sonbhadra the "Switzerland of India" and the state's "energy capital", reaffirming the government's commitment to its holistic development and transforming it into a green energy hub.

During his visit, Adityanath attended the closing ceremony of the Vidhayak Khel Maha Kumbh 2024-25 held in Robertsganj, Sonbhadra district.

Adityanath stated that calling Sonbhadra the "Switzerland of India" is no exaggeration, as the district alone generates 12,000 MW of electricity, earning it the title of the energy capital of Uttar Pradesh.

The chief minister also highlighted the district's economic potential, revealing that Sonbhadra has attracted investment proposals worth Rs 1,97,000 crore during the Global Investors Summit.

He expressed confidence that the implementation of these projects would create employment opportunities for approximately 40,000 youth.

Khel Maha Kumbh, organised in the Sadar assembly constituency, commenced on December 25 to mark the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Speaking at the event, the chief minister emphasised that sports is not merely a form of entertainment but a source of energy and health.

Emphasising the importance of promoting events like the Vidhayak Khel Mahakumbh in every district, Adityanath stated, "Such initiatives not only inspire the younger generation but also foster positivity and creativity within society".

During his visit, he inaugurated several development projects and highlighted plans to transform Sonbhadra into a green energy hub through floating solar power projects.

He announced that the district aims to provide tap water connections to 3,94,537 households, with 81 per cent of the target already achieved.

The Kanhar irrigation project will bring irrigation facilities to 35,000 hectares of land, benefiting more than 50,000 farmer families, he added.

Underlining the achievements of the 'One District, One Medical College' scheme, he said, "It is a testament to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that a medical college is now operational in Sonbhadra".

He also reiterated the government's commitment to providing water to every household, preserving mythological heritage, and steering Sonbhadra towards holistic development.

He commended the women of Sonbhadra for their innovation and entrepreneurship and highlighted the efforts of local women's self-help groups in creating unique products like 'Son Soap' made from goat milk, describing it as "an excellent example of the skill and entrepreneurial spirit of local women, inspired by the double-engine government".

The chief minister also outlined the government's initiatives to promote sports infrastructure, including the construction of playgrounds in every village, mini stadiums at the block level, and larger stadiums at the district level.

Highlighting Sonbhadra’s cultural and religious significance, he described it as a district rich in ancient heritage and natural resources.

He also mentioned that its fossil park, cave paintings, and abundance of water and power resources reflect the state’s and country’s ancient traditions. PTI ABN BAL BAL