UP govt engages Indian embassies to attract global investors for Trade Show 2025

Lucknow, Aug 27 (PTI) The Yogi Adityanath government is intensifying preparations for the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2025 and engaging Indian embassies to attract global investors while planning to showcase key projects, like ODOP, new industrial policies and the Defence Industrial Corridor.

A multi-tier outreach campaign, including the Hosted Buyer Programme, airport branding, and metro and television promotions, is underway to position Uttar Pradesh as a global manufacturing hub.

"The Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS) 2025 will highlight the Yogi Adityanath government's achievements while unveiling new initiatives to boost investment and establish the state as a global manufacturing hub," the government said in a statement on Wednesday.

Alongside flagship schemes, such as One District One Product (ODOP), the Defence Industrial Corridor, expressway projects, digital investment portal, and outcomes of the Global Investors Summit, the government is likely to announce fresh industrial promotion policies, MSME vendor development programmes, and export-boosting schemes, it added.

Support for innovation, women's entrepreneurship, and startups is also likely to be rolled out.

The third edition of the UP International Trade Show is scheduled to be held at India Expo Mart, Greater Noida, from September 25 to 29.

"To attract global participation, Indian embassies and foreign missions have been tasked with promoting the event. Information on the Hosted Buyer Program is being circulated among major buyers, trade bodies, and chambers. Extensive publicity is underway across Uttar Pradesh and India, with campaigns at airports, metro stations, and bus terminals, as well as television outreach," the statement said.

The government said the state's folk art and cultural heritage will also be showcased through cultural performances.

Union Ministers, including Piyush Goyal, Nirmala Sitharaman, Giriraj Singh, Jitan Ram Manjhi, and Shivraj Singh Chouhan, are among those likely to attend, along with state ministers, legislators, and senior officials, according to the statement.

Preparations for the event are in their final stages, with committees formed for protocol, transport, accommodation, food, branding, cultural programs, and visitor mobilisation, it added.

