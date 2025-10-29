UP govt hikes sugarcane price: Jayant Chaudhary hails move, Tikait says hike inadequate

Lucknow, Oct 29 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government's decision to raise sugarcane prices by Rs 30 per quintal for the 2025-26 crushing season has drawn a mixed response, with Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary welcoming the move, while Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait terming it insufficient.

Chaudhary, the Union Minister of State and president of Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), hailed the state government's decision, calling it a recognition of farmers' hard work.

"The Uttar Pradesh government has upheld the sweetness of sugarcane and the hard work of farmers! Thanks to the Chief Minister!" he wrote in Hindi on X.

However, BKU national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait in Muzaffarnagar said the increase was not commensurate with inflation and the production costs farmers face.

"The UP government should have brought the sugarcane price closer to that of Haryana," Tikait said, reacting to the government's announcement.

He added that while farmers might accept the revised price this year, they would continue to demand a higher rate in the next season.

Tikait also reiterated his long-standing demand that the Union government enact a law guaranteeing Minimum Support Price (MSP) for all crops to ensure fair compensation to cultivators.

Meanwhile, BKU (Non-Political) national spokesperson Dharmendra Malik welcomed the hike, saying it would strengthen the financial condition of sugarcane farmers across Uttar Pradesh.

"The state government's decision to increase the cane price by Rs 30 per quintal is a positive step that will improve the financial stability of growers," he said.

At the same time, Anuj Singh, state president of the BKU (Yuva Wing), in Prayagraj, described the hike as inadequate, saying it fell short of farmers' expectations.

"The Rs 30 increase is welcome but far below what farmers deserve given the sharp rise in diesel, fertiliser, seed, labour and transport costs," Singh said in a statement.

He demanded that the government fix the price at a minimum of Rs 450 per quintal to ensure that farmers can sustain their livelihoods with dignity.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday announced an increase in cane prices, fixing Rs 400 per quintal for the early variety and Rs 390 per quintal for the common variety, which is expected to benefit lakhs of farmers and result in an additional Rs 3,000 crore in payments to growers. PTI COR/KIS DRR DRR