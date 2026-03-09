UP govt inks pact with Hinduja Group firm to expand broadband connectivity, create jobs

Lucknow, Mar 9 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday signed an initial pact with a subsidiary of the Hinduja Group, OneOTT Intertainment Ltd, to expand high-speed broadband connectivity across the state under 'Project Ganga'.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the State Transformation Commission and OneOTT intertainment Ltd with a target to provide high-speed internet connectivity to over 20 lakh households in the next two to three years.

According to officials, the initiative will also create more than one lakh direct and indirect employment opportunities.

Around 8,000 to 10,000 local youths will be trained as digital service providers at the Nyaya Panchayat level, with nearly 50 per cent participation reserved for women.

Uttar Pradesh Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said the agreement marks an important step towards strengthening digital infrastructure in the state while generating large-scale employment.

"Under Project Ganga (Government Assisted Network for Growth and Advancement), high-speed broadband will reach about 20 lakh households, benefiting nearly one crore people," Khanna said, adding that the government is focusing on technology-driven employment opportunities for youth.

He said high-speed internet connectivity in rural areas will open new avenues in online business, digital services, education and healthcare.

The minister also said the state government has been promoting digital entrepreneurship among youth by providing financial assistance.

Under the scheme launched in January 2024, loans of up to Rs 5 lakh are being provided without interest and collateral to encourage young entrepreneurs, with over one lakh beneficiaries already availing the facility.

Chief Executive Officer of the State Transformation Commission, Manoj Kumar Singh, said digital infrastructure has become as critical as physical infrastructure in driving development.

He said the initiative would help bridge the digital divide and ensure broadband connectivity, OTT services and high-speed internet reach villages, opening up new opportunities for rural youth through online platforms, telemedicine, e-commerce, digital skilling and content creation.

Singh added that broadband expansion in border districts such as Shravasti, Bahraich and Balrampur would particularly help generate new economic opportunities in underserved regions.

Director of Hinduja Global Solutions, Vynsley Fernandes, said the project has been named 'Project Ganga', drawing inspiration from the life-sustaining role of the river for millions of people.

Chief Business Officer of OneOTT Intertainment Ltd, Satya Prakash Singh, said the project seeks to extend digital connectivity to underserved and remote rural areas, enabling growth in telemedicine, online education, digital skilling, e-commerce and digital content services.

Senior officials of the State Transformation Commission, the labour department and representatives of the Hinduja Group attended the event. PTI ABN DRR