UP govt inks pact with Nasscom to train youth in emerging technologies

Lucknow, Jan 20 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday signed an MoU with Nasscom to train youth in emerging technologies, developing industry-relevant skills and creating new employment opportunities.

The MOU was signed between the Centre for e-Governance, the IT and Electronics department of UP and Nasscom at a conference where leading companies, policymakers, academicians and technical experts shared their views on AI innovation.

Under Nasscom's Future Skills Prime program, this agreement will prove to be a milestone in training the youth of the state in emerging technologies, developing industry-relevant skills and creating new employment opportunities, a statement said.

Nasscom CEO Abhilasha Gaur, while emphasising the importance of AI and digital skill development, said Uttar Pradesh has immense potential in talent and opportunities.

Principal Secretary, IT and Electronics, Anurag Yadav, said a state-level AI-led Innovation and Capacity Building Conference was organised by the department's Centre for e-Governance.

At the conference, discussions were held on topics such as Artificial Intelligence, digital skills, future skills, capacity building and employment generation.

The objective of the conference was to establish Uttar Pradesh as an AI innovation hub, strengthen the digital capabilities of youth and government officials, and develop strong collaboration between industry, government and academic institutions. PTI ABN BAL BAL