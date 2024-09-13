UP govt invites private companies to invest in proposed 200-acre seed park in Lucknow

New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday invited private companies to invest in the proposed 200-acre seed park in Lucknow.

In a conference organised by the Federation of Seed Industry of India (FSII), Uttar Pradesh Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi stressed the importance of creating an enabling environment to boost growth in agriculture.

"Technology intervention is the key to bringing convenience and prosperity to our farmers. With Uttar Pradesh contributing a third of the nation's wheat production, we recognise our state's immense potential in the seed industry," he said.

The Uttar Pradesh government seeks to establish a seed park and a common resource centre for advanced research with the support of the private seed industry, Shahi added.

"We are poised to establish a state-of-the-art seed park in Lucknow, spanning 200 acres. This initiative aims to provide our farmers with high-quality, high-yielding, and climate-resilient seed varieties, paving the way for enhanced productivity and prosperity of the farmers.

"We welcome insights and collaboration from all stakeholders and invite the seed industry for public-private partnership," the minister said.

Ajay Vir Jhakar, Chairman, Bharat Krishak Samaj, strongly advocated for deploying modern science and technology to address the challenges facing Indian agriculture.

"It is important to ensure investments in agricultural R&D and ensure alignment between state and central governments to effectively leverage innovative technologies for the benefit of the farmers," he said.

Furthermore, strengthening the extension system for promoting good agronomic practices that conserve natural resources and developing climate-resilient crops are essential for sustainable progress, Jhakar said.

Vijay Paul Sharma, Chairman of the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP), said, "Agriculture must shift from a subsistence model to a commercial, industry-oriented approach. As a country, we need to focus more on pulses and edible oilseeds, invest in research, and develop climate-resilient crop varieties".

Ajai Rana, Chairman of FSII and MD & CEO of Savannah Seeds, spoke about the need to strengthen Intellectual Property Rights, crucial to achieving these objectives.