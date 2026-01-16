UP govt, Japan External Trade Organization hold talks; MSME park proposed near Noida Airport

Noida, Jan 16 (PTI) The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) on Friday held high-level discussions with the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), and focused on the creation of a dedicated Japanese MSME park near the Noida Airport.

The meeting was chaired by YEIDA Chief Executive Officer R K Singh and JETRO India Chief Director General Suzuki Takashi, and focused on positioning the Yamuna Expressway region as a preferred destination for Japanese manufacturing companies, including small and medium enterprises.

Singh briefed the JETRO delegation on the region's strategic advantages, including multi-modal connectivity anchored by the upcoming Noida International Airport, proximity to the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor and access to dedicated freight infrastructure, according to an official statement.

He highlighted the availability of developed industrial land, competitive pricing and the Uttar Pradesh government's single-window clearance mechanism to facilitate ease of doing business for Japanese investors.

Opportunities in sector-specific projects such as the Medical Devices Park, Film City, Textile and Apparel Parks and the Electronics Park were also outlined, it stated.

Noting that around 1,400 Japanese MSMEs are currently registered with JETRO and exploring manufacturing bases in India, Singh proposed the creation of a dedicated Japanese MSME park within the YEIDA area.

Suzuki Takashi and other JETRO officials expressed keen interest in the proposal, citing the region's connectivity and infrastructure as key strengths, and said several Japanese firms already operating in India were looking for expansion opportunities, according to the statement.

Both sides also discussed signing a memorandum of understanding to formalise cooperation and strengthen long-term engagement between the Uttar Pradesh government and Japanese investors, the statement added.

The meeting was attended by YEIDA Additional CEO Shailendra Kumar Bhatia, Export Promotion Council Executive Director Praveen Kumar Mittal and representatives of EY, among others.