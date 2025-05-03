UP govt looks to benefit 1.5 youth under MYUVA campaign for boosting entrepreneurship

Lucknow, May 3 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government looks to benefit 1.5 lakh youth in the current financial year under the Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan (MYUVA) which focuses on bolstering young entrepreneurship and driving economic growth in the state.

The ambitious initiative aims to empower 1.5 lakh young individuals in the financial year 2025-26 by providing them with the necessary support to establish their self-employment ventures, an official release said.

The Yogi Adityanath government is intensifying its efforts under the Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan (MYUVA) to nurture and support the entrepreneurial dreams of the state's youth, the release said.

A recent review meeting conducted by the Department of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Export Promotion highlighted the campaign's current status, future targets, and detailed implementation plans.

Given the overwhelming response and the high number of applications received in the financial year 2024-25, the target for the financial year 2025-26 has been increased to benefit 1.5 lakh youth. Banks have been directed to expedite their processes to meet this target, the release said.

The government is working at various administrative levels to identify, support, and mentor young individuals with entrepreneurial aspirations. This comprehensive approach includes not only financial assistance but also essential training, capacity building, and streamlining the process of establishing new enterprises.

To facilitate the disbursement of financial aid, the Yogi government has partnered with various banks.

To ensure timely support for aspiring entrepreneurs, all banks have been instructed to establish a clear and efficient framework for processing pending applications within a specified timeframe. PTI CDN MR