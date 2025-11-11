UP govt offers surcharge waiver on pending power bills, 25 pc rebate on one-time payment

Lucknow, Nov 11 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday announced a scheme for electricity consumers, offering full waiver on surcharge for their pending bills and up to 25 per cent rebate on clearing the principal dues upfront.

The 'Bijli Bill Rahat Yojana 2025' was announced by the Urban Development and Energy Minister A K Sharma during a press conference here.

"Under the scheme, 100 per cent waiver on surcharge and up to 25 per cent rebate will be given on the principal amount for consumers clearing their outstanding electricity bills in one-time payments. Never-paid and long-unpaid consumers will benefit from the scheme," Sharma said.

Describing the initiative as a "gift from the government and an unprecedented public participation drive", he added that the objective is to ensure no consumer remains burdened by electricity dues while strengthening the financial health of the state's power distribution system.

According to Sharma, consumers making lump-sum payments will receive a 25 per cent rebate if they register between December 1 and December 31, 2025; 20 per cent if registered between January 1 and January 31, 2026; and 15 per cent for registrations between February 1 and February 28, 2026.

The scheme covers both domestic consumers (up to 2 kW load) and small commercial consumers (up to 1 kW load).

The scheme also provides relief in cases related to electricity theft and billing disputes arising from technical or meter-related errors.

For low-income and middle-class households unable to make full payments, the government has introduced an option to pay in installments.

The minister also announced corrective billing measures to address over-billing and under-billing cases, ensuring transparency and fair assessment of dues. Consumers' bills will be revised based on normative billing standards during the implementation of the scheme, he said.

Registration for the scheme has been made simple and accessible through the official website www.uppcl.org, local division or sub-division offices, Common Service Centres (CSCs), and departmental cash counters, the minister said.

Consumers involved in electricity theft cases will also be eligible for relief on revenue-assessed amounts upon registration and payment of Rs 2,000 or 10 per cent of the assessed amount, whichever is higher.

Calling the scheme "a people-centric and trust-based reform", Sharma said, "Our goal is 'Bijli sabke liye, rahat sabko' (electricity for all, relief for all). This plan is not just about rebates — it's about restoring faith, transparency, and financial discipline in the state's power sector." PTI ABN HVA