UP govt plans Rs 2,500 crore push for natural farming

Lucknow, Apr 21 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday said it plans to bring over 2.5 lakh farmers into the fold of natural farming across 282 blocks and 2,144 gram panchayats with investments of more than Rs 2,500 crore over the next two years.

The alarming rise of heavy metals in agricultural soil has emerged as a major crisis for the farming sector, the state government said in a statement.

A global report reveals that around 15 per cent of the world's cultivable land is contaminated with toxic heavy metals, affecting 1.4 billion people.

Harmful elements like arsenic, cadmium, cobalt, chromium, copper, nickel, and lead have reached alarming proportions in many regions.

According to biologists from the University of York, these metals enter the food chain through soil, water, and air, posing long-term health risks to humans, animals, and aquatic life, the statement said.

"In view of the looming threat, the central and Uttar Pradesh governments led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are promoting organic and natural farming. These practices are not only chemical-free but also sustainable, climate-resilient, and environmentally friendly.

"The Yogi Adityanath government plans to bring over 2.5 lakh farmers into the fold of natural farming across 282 blocks and 2,144 gram panchayats. The initiative will be implemented through 50-hectare clusters, with an estimated investment of Rs 2,500 crore over the next two years," the government said.

The government noted that natural farming is people-friendly, land-friendly, and water-friendly.

After successful implementation in Bundelkhand, along the Ganga's coastal areas, natural farming is now being expanded to both banks of its tributaries, it said.

To raise awareness and provide grassroots support, 'Krishi Sakhis' will be appointed at a monthly honorarium of Rs 5,000, it said.

Experts from Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) will train these women farmers in their respective districts. Additionally, two Bio-Input Research Centers (BRCs) will be established in every district to support this initiative, it added.

A unique initiative being run in Bundelkhand's seven districts -- Jhansi, Lalitpur, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Banda, and Chitrakoot -- focussing on cow-based natural farming.

Farmers are being trained to produce organic inputs, such as Jeevamrit, Beejamrit, and Ghanjeevamrit, using cow dung and urine. These bio-formulations are being used as natural fertilisers and pesticides in the fields.

So far, 470 clusters have been formed, benefiting 21,934 farmers. A 50-hectare cluster is being developed in every gram panchayat, with financial assistance provided to farmers cultivating up to two hectares, the government said.

In total, 2,535 sessions of Farmers' Field Schools have been conducted under this mission. The government has allocated Rs 13.16 crore for its first and second phases, it added.