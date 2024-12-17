UP govt presents second supplementary budget of Rs 17,865 crore

Lucknow, Dec 17 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday presented the second supplementary budget for financial year 2024-25, amounting to Rs 17,865 crore.

The budget was tabled on the second day of the winter session of the state assembly.

After the Question Hour, Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna presented the second supplementary budget. In his address, Khanna stated that the budget size is Rs 17,865.72 crore, which is 2.42 per cent of the original budget of Rs 7,36,437.71 crore.

Khanna explained that the need for this supplementary budget arose due to the government's development priorities and adherence to constitutional provisions.

He said that the first supplementary budget presented earlier was Rs 12,209.93 crore, and with the second addition, the total budget size for 2024-25 will be Rs 7,66,513.36 crore.

The second supplementary budget includes new proposals worth Rs 790.49 crore and an estimated central share of Rs 422.56 crore under various central schemes. It also incorporates a contingency fund of Rs 30.48 crore.

Key allocations in the supplementary budget are for Energy Department (Rs 8,587.27 crore), Finance (Rs 2,438.63 crore), Family Welfare (Rs 1,592.28 crore), Animal Husbandry (Rs 1,001 crore), Public Works Department (Rs 805 crore), Primary Education (Rs 515 crore), Information Department (Rs 505 crore), Panchayati Raj (Rs 454.01 crore), Medical Education and Training (Rs 354.54 crore). PTI AR KIS ANU ANU