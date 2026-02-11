UP govt presents state budget 2026-27 in legislative council

Lucknow, Feb 11 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government also presented the budget for 2026-27 in the State Legislative Council.

Leader of the House and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya presented the budget. He detailed the budget provisions made under various departments and items.

He said that the state government is working with the goal of providing a safe, healthy, civilised, and prosperous society and providing employment opportunities within the state.

"Our government's work is inspired by a philosophy of life that can be expressed in these words: This is a priceless thing for life. I am sharing this philosophy with everyone. If you can, wipe the tears of the distressed. Do not live only for your own happiness," Maurya said.

Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna presented the budget of over Rs 9.12 lakh crore for 2026-27 in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly. PTI SLM CDN MR