UP govt promotes sesame farming, offers Rs 95/kg subsidy on seeds

Lucknow, Jul 25 (PTI) In a bid to boost farmers' income, the Uttar Pradesh government Friday said it is actively promoting sesame (til) cultivation across the state by offering a subsidy of Rs 95 per kilogram on certified seeds.

The government said in a statement that it aims to reduce cultivation costs and improve productivity by providing subsidies on seeds and training farmers in scientific farming techniques.

"To ease the financial burden on farmers, the department is providing a subsidy at the rate of Rs 95 per kilogram on certified sesame seeds. Key varieties being promoted include RT-346, RT-351, Gujarat Til-6, RT-372, MT-2013-3, and BUAT Til-1," the statement said.

Under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's directive, the Agriculture Department is also training farmers in scientific techniques to enhance yield and improve quality.

The minimum support price (MSP) for sesame has been set at Rs 9,846 per quintal, ensuring a fair return to the cultivators, according to the statement.

"Sesame is cultivated on approximately 5 lakh hectares of land in the state during the Kharif season. Recognizing its potential in low-rainfall areas and non-waterlogged lands, the Agriculture Department has intensified efforts to encourage farmers to take up sesame farming. Due to its low input cost and high market value, sesame offers a good profit margin per unit area, making it an ideal crop for rain-fed regions," it said in a statement.

The Agriculture Department suggests that unused patches of farmland can be used for sesame cultivation using micro-irrigation methods, giving farmers an extra source of income.

Traditional farming methods yield 4-6 quintals per hectare, while scientific practices can boost yields to 8-12 quintals.

"At the current MSP of Rs 9,846 per quintal, farmers adopting scientific methods can earn up to Rs 1 lakh per hectare with minimal investment. For guidance, farmers are encouraged to contact the State Agricultural Protection Unit, District Agricultural Protection Officer, or their nearest Krishi Vigyan Kendra," the statement said. PTI KIS DR DR