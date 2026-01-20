UP govt signs pact with AM Green Group to set up 1 gigawatt capacity data centre in Greater Noida

Lucknow, Jan 20 (PTI) At the World Economic Forum in Davos, the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday signed an MOU with AM Green Group to establish a 1 gigawatt capacity data centre in Greater Noida, an official statement issued here said.

In this ambitious project, AM Green Group will invest USD 25 billion, which will be one of the largest investments in India so far, it added.

This agreement will prove to be a decisive step towards making Uttar Pradesh the country's leading data centre and AI hub under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, it said.

AM Green Group will establish this AI infrastructure hub in a phased manner.

The first phase of the project will begin by 2028. According to the company's target, this centre will operate at full 1 gigawatt capacity by 2030.

This will help accelerate the expansion of AI-based services in line with the government's ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ vision, the statement said.

This mega data centre will have 5 lakh state-of-the-art chipsets installed, which will boost high-performance computing (HPC) and AI-based services.

This facility will provide large-scale support to global hyperscalers, frontier labs, enterprises, and India's AI-based initiatives.

The data centre, using carbon-free energy, will also provide chipset access to Indian developers so that they can rapidly develop AI solutions in the country.

This project is likely to bring large-scale direct foreign investment (FDI) to the region.

"AI has become connected to our daily lives; it is also the foundation of the future. Our entry into the AI full-stack ecosystem is a natural extension of our ‘technology-first’ thinking, through which we will provide integrated end-to-end solutions for various industries," AM Green Group Chairman Anil Chalamalasetty said.

Its President, Mahesh Kolli, described the support of the state government as a key link in the success of this project.

"By combining 1 gigawatt compute capacity with our 24/7 green power solutions, we are not just building a data centre, but with the support of Uttar Pradesh government, we are preparing a sustainable model for the future of global AI infrastructure," he added. PTI ABN BAL BAL