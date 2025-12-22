UP govt tables supplementary demands of Rs 24,497 crore for FY2026

Lucknow, Dec 22 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna on Monday presented supplementary demands for grants of Rs 24,496.97 crore for the current financial year in the state assembly.

Presenting the demands, Khanna said after deducting the central share of Rs 2,197.24 crore to be received for centrally sponsored schemes, the net additional burden on the state's consolidated fund would be Rs 22,299.74 crore.

He told the House that the additional expenditure would be financed by achieving the set targets of tax and non-tax revenue and by curbing unproductive expenditure.

The finance minister said the government remained committed to maintaining fiscal discipline while meeting the state's development and welfare requirements. PTI ABN DRR