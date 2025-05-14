UP govt to develop 12 e-way hub across two expressways at Rs 425.43 cr

Lucknow, May 14 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government has prepared a detailed blueprint to develop 12 state-of-the-art e-way hubs along the Purvanchal and Bundelkhand Expressways, according to an official statement issued here on Wednesday.

The Uttar Pradesh Expressway Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) has prepared a detailed master plan to ensure these hubs provide seamless and high-quality services to travellers, it said.

A total of eight e-way hubs will be developed along the Purvanchal Expressway, with four major hubs being constructed at a cost of Rs 299.18 crore.

The Bundelkhand Expressway will see an investment of Rs 126.25 crore for similar development, pegging the total investment at Rs 425.43 crore.

On the Purvanchal Expressway, hubs will be set up on both sides of the highway, including Rs 40.72 crore for the Sultanpur node, and Rs 30.82 crore for the Banda hub.

These facilities are set to become the largest passenger service centres on both expressways. As per the action plan prepared by UPEIDA, these e-way hubs will be equipped with world-class passenger amenities.

All these hubs will feature airport-grade facilities, providing commuters with advanced, modern comforts akin to those found in airports, it said.

The entire complex will be air-conditioned, with specialised cooling systems in high-traffic areas to ensure optimal comfort.

Separate state-of-the-art restroom blocks will be provided for men and women. These will include sanitary napkin vending machines, sensor-based faucets, soap dispensers, and anti-bacterial sanitaryware, catering to the needs of women, the statement said.

Additional facilities such as nursing rooms, kid-friendly washrooms, and dedicated areas for breastfeeding will also be included.

For the convenience of people with disabilities, specialised units will feature accessible amenities like holding bars, anti-skid flooring, and wheelchairs, it said.