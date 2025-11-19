UP govt to fast-track LOC issuance to investors to strengthen manufacturing ecosystem

Lucknow, Nov 19 (PTI) A high-level committee in Uttar Pradesh has decided to fast-track issuance of letters of comfort to investors to strengthen the state’s manufacturing ecosystem, an official statement said on Wednesday.

Chaired by Infrastructure and Industrial Development Commissioner (IIDC), Deepak Kumar, the 13th meeting of the Empowered Committee (EC) under the Uttar Pradesh Industrial Investment & Employment Promotion Policy-2022 on Tuesday considered five project applications, received through the Online Incentive Management System (OIMS) portal, it added.

Recommended by the Evaluation Committee, these applications sought approval for the issuance of Letters of Comfort (LOC).

The applications pertained to the industrial projects (Large Category) that span across the state, including various districts like Kanpur Nagar, Hathras, Amethi, Bahraich and Prayagraj, with cumulative planned investments of Rs 590.30 crore.

The proposals covered sectors like poultry feed, detergents, TMT bars, and ethanol, the statement said.

The industries had applied for incentives, such as SGST subsidy, capital subsidy and Net SGST reimbursement.

The committee reviewed each proposal to ensure alignment with the state's vision of fostering large-scale industrial investment and employment generation.

The Empowered Committee recommended the applications for the sanction of Letters of Comfort.

The meeting highlighted the state government’s commitment to creating a seamless, transparent and industry-friendly environment.

Through structured policy support, digital processes and targeted incentives, Uttar Pradesh continues to emerge as a leading destination for investment across diverse sectors.

Invest UP reaffirmed its commitment to facilitating investor needs and ensuring the timely processing of incentive applications to catalyse industrial expansion, job creation and infrastructure development across the state. PTI CORR ABN ABN RHL BAL BAL BAL