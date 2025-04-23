UP govt to link 7,500 rural groups to silk production

Lucknow, Apr 23 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government has set an ambitious target to boost silk production by connecting 7,500 rural groups to the State Rural Livelihood Mission in the 2025–26 action plan, an official statement said on Wednesday.

To boost silk production, the state government has devised a focused strategy for intensive implementation across 15 districts during this financial year, it said.

These districts will get support for training, adopting modern technology, and financial assistance to help silk producers compete globally. This initiative aims to blend traditional industries with innovation, strengthening the rural economy and promoting sustainable livelihoods.

An agreement has already been signed between the State Rural Livelihood Mission and the Silk Department to increase women's participation in silk production.

Under this agreement, a target has been set to connect 50,000 members of 5,000 women's groups with silk production in the next five years, the statement said.

Seeds, equipment, and marketing support will be provided to the groups associated with silk production, which will help increase their income. The step will also help promote silk production under the ODOP (One District, One Product) scheme, giving a new identity to the state's traditional artisans.

The state's annual silk production is 400 metric tonnes, while its consumption has reached 3,500 metric tonnes. Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary constituency and a key centre under the ODOP scheme, has the highest demand for silk.

For making the state self-reliant in silk production, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has launched the Mukhyamantri Resham Vikas Yojana this year.

Silk exports from the state have grown 28-fold over the past eight years, and this scheme aims to further elevate silk production to new heights.

According to the Silk Department, 1,050 women's groups have been linked to silk production. 'Resham Sakhis' and Block Mission Managers are being trained in each block. PTI ABN HVA