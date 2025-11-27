UP govt to provide 40,521 subsidised solar pumps to farmers in FY26

Lucknow, Nov 27 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government will provide 40,521 subsidised solar pumps to farmers in the state during 2025-26 fiscal year under the PM Kusum Yojana, an official statement said.

To avail this benefit, farmers have to apply on the agriculture department's website, www.agriculture.up.gov.in, by December 15, it said.

Subsidised solar pumps will be available through e-lottery only to farmers registered on the website.

The Uttar Pradesh Agriculture Department will provide subsidies to farmers for various solar pumps. The central government will also share these subsidies.

Farmers will have to deposit Rs 5,000 as token money upon online booking. Once the booking is confirmed, they will receive a notification on their registered mobile number. After this, farmers will have to deposit the remaining amount.

Farmers will receive subsidy (central and state share) of Rs 1-2.5 lakh depending on the type of pumps. PTI ABN ANU ANU