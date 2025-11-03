UP govt to rename Baghpat sugar mill after Chaudhary Charan Singh, ramp up capacity

Baghpat (UP), Nov 3 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to increase the production capacity of the cooperative sugar mill in Baghpat by setting up a new 50,000 TCD unit, and rename the facility after former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, UP's Sugarcane Development and Sugar Industry Minister Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary said on Monday.

Chaudhary made the announcement during the inauguration of the crushing season at the Baghpat cooperative sugar mill.

In a post on X in Hindi, Chaudhary said, "The crushing season of the Baghpat Cooperative Sugar Mill was inaugurated. This sugar mill will be renamed as Chaudhary Charan Singh Cooperative Sugar Mill. A statue of Chaudhary Charan Singh will be installed at the mill. Under Chief Minister Shri Yogi Adityanath, the sugarcane price has increased on four occasions by Rs 85 per quintal.

"Since 2017, under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, sugarcane payments worth Rs 2,92,000 crore have been paid directly into farmers' accounts," Chaudhary said on X.

Speaking on the occasion, Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary said that in recognition of the hard work and contribution of the sugarcane farmers of Baghpat, the government has decided to increase the mill's production capacity.

He added that the existing mill will be expanded and a new sugar mill with a capacity of 50,000 TCD (tonnes crushed per day) will be established. He said efforts will be made to launch the next crushing season from the new facility.

The UP minister also said that the state government has increased sugarcane prices by a record Rs 30 per quintal. The price has been fixed at Rs 400 per quintal for early varieties and Rs 390 per quintal for normal varieties, the largest increase till date.

UP's minister of state for Forests and Environment K P Malik said that the Baghpat sugar mill's recovery rate has been recorded at 10.58 per cent, ranking it second in the state. He stated that the establishment of the new mill will enhance industrial development and employment opportunities in the district. PTI COR NAV MR