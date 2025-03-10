UP govt to revise land circle rates across multiple districts, including Lucknow

Lucknow, Mar 10 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday said it will soon revise land circle rates in multiple districts, including Lucknow.

Prioritizing areas where rates have remained unchanged for years, the process has already been completed in 37 districts since January 1, 2024, with ongoing and upcoming revisions in others, it said in a statement.

The primary beneficiaries of this revision will be farmers, as it will enable them to receive fair compensation for their land during acquisitions under the law. This focus aligns with the government's vision of advancing development projects across the state, according to the statement.

District Magistrates are responsible for setting the minimum price per hectare or square meter for agricultural and non-agricultural land in August each year, it said.

"If necessary, they may also revise these rates mid-year. This provision has facilitated the completion of the revision process in 37 districts this year," the government said.

In a recent review meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh, directives were issued to expedite the revision process in districts that have been pending for years.

These districts include Lucknow, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Baghpat, Etawah, Kannauj, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Meerut, Maharajganj, Kushinagar, Ayodhya, Ambedkarnagar, Etah, Kasganj, Muzaffarnagar, Badaun, Jhansi, Jalaun, Lalitpur, Sant Kabirnagar, Kaushambi, and Prayagraj.

"The process will be initiated soon in these areas," it said.

Meanwhile, revision is underway in districts such as Shamli, Saharanpur, Mirzapur, Aligarh, Banda, Hamirpur, Agra, Sultanpur, Amethi and Gautam Buddh Nagar, it added. PTI KIS MR MR