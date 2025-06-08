UP govt to set up Rs 125 cr flatted factory in Greater Noida to boost MSMEs

Greater Noida, Jun 8 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government will construct a flatted factory here at a cost of Rs 125 crore to boost the state's MSME sector and strengthen its push toward becoming a USD 1 trillion economy.

The initiative is part of UP's vision to transform the state into a leading industrial hub, with a strong focus on supporting micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) alongside heavy industries, an official statement said.

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has drawn up a detailed plan for the flatted factory complex that will be developed in Sector 28 of Greater Noida, Gautam Buddha Nagar, with a total investment of Rs 125 crore, it said.

Flatted factory is a multi-storey industrial building designed for the purpose of accommodating several businesses. The building is divided into smaller units and utilized for activities like manufacturing, assembly, and storage.

The statement said preparatory work, including the master plan and related reports, is underway for the factory, with construction expected to be completed within 24 months.

The flatted factory will provide fully equipped units with all essential facilities, enabling seamless production and operations.

The proposed complex is also expected to play a crucial role in attracting investments to the region, driving local economic development, and generating employment opportunities, particularly for youth, it said.

The multi-storey flatted factory will cover over 38,665 square.

Along with the main building, the complex will be developed to meet future needs. It will include all modern facilities such as internal water supply, electricity, fire safety systems, elevators, and HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning), the statement said. PTI ABN ANU ANU