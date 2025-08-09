UP govt to soon decide developer for multimodal logistics park in Greater Noida

New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government will soon finalise a developer to set up the 174-acre multimodal logistics park in Greater Nodia.

Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority recently invited bids for the project, with an aim to attract over Rs 1,200 crore in investment, create at least 5,000 jobs, and speed up freight movement.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd, Super Handlers and Empezar Logistics have made their bids, and a high-powered committee is going to look at their proposals and take a call after that.

"Three companies have submitted their bid for developing a multimodal logistics park at Greater Noida. A high-powered committee headed by the Chief Secretary will soon evaluate the proposal and take a call accordingly," Uttar Pradesh Minister for Industrial Development, Export Promotion, NRI, and Investment Promotion, Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi said.

The objective is to make Uttar Pradesh the most preferred investment destination in the country, and towards this end, the government is formulating investor-friendly policies, he added.

"The development of a multimodal logistics park in Greater Noida is a quest in that direction. With the upcoming Jewar Airport in its proximity, the multimodal logistics park may play an important role in the economic development of the region and would lead to thousands of employment generation, both direct and indirect," he pointed out.

The proposed logistics park will have proximity to Noida International Airport and easy access to Eastern and Western Dedicated Freight Corridors.

It is also close to the Concor-operated dry port that handles container storage and processing.

Other salient features of the park include cargo handling yards, warehousing facilities, a skill development centre, and other logistics services for the cargo terminal process.

According to the 'Scheme for Allotment of Plot for Development of Multi-Modal Logistic Park at Greater Noida', a minimum of Rs 1,200 crore investment is envisaged for the development, excluding the cost of land.

The allotment of 174.12 acres of contiguous land at Kappa 2 will be made on a leasehold basis for 90 years from the date of execution of the lease deed. PTI DP BAL BAL