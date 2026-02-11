UP has moved from 'policy paralysis' to a land of 'unlimited potential' in 9 years: CM Yogi

Lucknow, Feb 11 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the state has successfully transformed its perception over the past nine years, moving from "policy paralysis" to a land of "unlimited potential," as the government presented its 10th budget in the Assembly.

Speaking with reporters, Adityanath said the budget reflects the sentiments and aspirations of the people and noted that the size of the state budget has more than tripled during the nine-year period.

"Uttar Pradesh has successfully transformed its perception over the past nine years, emerging from policy paralysis and changing perceptions to present UP as a land of unlimited potential," the chief minister said.

Highlighting the theme of the 2026-27 budget, the chief minister said, "This budget is dedicated to safe women, capable youth, happy farmers and work for every hand, a prosperous Uttar Pradesh through technological investment. This budget presents a new saga of nine years of new construction before the countrymen." Adityanath termed the budget historic, saying it was the 10th budget presented by his government. "This is the tenth budget of our government. This is the first time that a Chief Minister has had the opportunity to present the tenth budget. This has never happened before in a state like UP." The chief minister also stressed that no new taxes had been imposed in the past nine years.

He added that through efficient financial management and by plugging leakages, the state has moved from being categorised as a ‘BIMARU’ state to a revenue-surplus state.

"By stopping all the tax evasion and leakages in UP through efficient financial management, we have succeeded in transforming UP from a BIMARU state to a revenue surplus state, presenting it as a breakthrough in the Indian economy," he said.

Earlier in the day, Finance Minister Suresh Khanna presented a Rs 9,12,696.35 crore budget for the financial year 2026-27 in the state Assembly, marking an increase of about 12.2 per cent over the previous year's outlay. PTI CDN KIS MR