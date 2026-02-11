UP hikes outlay for basic, higher and vocational education

Lucknow, Feb 11 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government increased the allocation for basic, secondary, higher education, as well as technical education, vocational education, and skill development in the 2026-27 Budget presented in the Assembly on Wednesday.

Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna, while presenting the proposed Budget, said the outlay for vocational education has been increased 88 per cent compared to 2025-26, with a provision of approximately Rs 3,349 crore.

Khanna said an outlay of about Rs 2,365 crore has been proposed for technical education, an increase of 72 per cent compared to 2025-26.

He stated that a Budget of about Rs 6,591 crore has been proposed for higher education, 7 per cent higher than last year.

Meanwhile, a 15 per cent increase over last year has been allocated for secondary education, to Rs 22,167 crore. He further stated that a Budget of Rs 77,622 crore has been proposed for basic education.

Khanna stated that two Chief Minister Model Composite Schools will be established in each of the state's 75 districts, and one school in each district will be developed as a Chief Minister Abhyudaya School.

In an official statement, State Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyaya stated that the 2026-27 Budget is a powerful roadmap to realise the resolve of a developed Uttar Pradesh by 2047.

He stated that a budget provision of Rs 400 crore has been proposed for the Rani Lakshmi Bai Scooty Scheme to encourage meritorious girl students.

Additionally, Rs 40 crore has been allocated for the Chief Minister's Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme, which will enable students to gain practical experience by connecting with industries.

State Minister of Higher Education, Rajni Tiwari, stated that this Budget is a historic step towards providing students with better educational resources, modern infrastructure, and opportunities for innovation. PTI CDN TRB