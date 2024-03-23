UP important market for realme India, says company official

Lucknow, Mar 23 (PTI) Terming Uttar Pradesh as a crucial market for realme India, a senior company official said that the UP customers are very loyal to the company, and their expectations are very high.

"Uttar Pradesh being the most populous state (in the country) is a very important market for us. We have a massive user base of 16 million users for NARZO (brand) and it is increasing significantly, especially in UP. Our UP customers are very loyal. Their expectations from realme are very high.

"And, our consumers have made a 'real' bond with realme," Prateek Rai Chaudhary, General Manager realme India, told PTI.

Chaudhary was in Lucknow on Friday for the launch of realme NARZO 70 Pro 5G.

He said, "We are expanding cautiously. We do not want to clutter the market with launching different products, and not giving them proper service. So that's why we are taking a very focused approach. We have 700 service centres across India in 532 cities, and we are available at 50,000-plus stores across India, and in UP as well since it is a very important market for us." On the latest product launch, Chaudhary said, "We thought that it was required by the audience under the Rs 20,000 price segment. There are a lot of challenges that the users are facing, and we thought of addressing those issues. In terms of display, the brands that are selling the phone under Rs 20,000, are giving LCDs. So, we thought that we will give AMOLED...which has a high brightness." He added that the AMOLED screens are generally used in the Rs 20,000-25,000 price category, and, so "we thought that we will revolutionise this." AMOLED (Active-Matrix Organic Light-Emitting Diode) is a type of OLED display device technology. OLED describes a specific type of thin-film-display technology in which organic compounds form the electroluminescent material.

Emphasising on the low-light photography feature of the smartphone, the company's General Manager said, "What happens is that all the devices which are under Rs 20,000, are able to perform average or good photography in the daylight. But, in the night time, they struggle. So, our focus was to give a flagship sensor. The flagship sensor is found in the Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000 (price range) phones. We also introduced this sensor in the Rs 30,000 phone." PTI NAV SHW