UP International Trade Show Swadeshi Mela 2025 to be held in Noida from Oct 9

Noida, Oct 7 (PTI) To promote local entrepreneurship, handicrafts, handlooms, agricultural products, and startup innovations, the UP International Trade Show Swadeshi Mela-2025 will be organised in Noida from October 9 to 18, officials said on Tuesday.

Anil Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Industries, said, "...the UP International Trade Show Swadeshi Mela-2025 is being organised to showcase and promote indigenous products".

He added that the fair will be held at Noida Haat, Sector 33A, Noida City Centre, from 11 am to 8 pm daily.

"The main objective of the fair is to promote the manufacture, sale, and exhibition of indigenous products, thereby strengthening the resolve of a self-reliant India," Kumar said.

He urged citizens to decorate their homes with indigenous products during the upcoming Diwali festival and take advantage of reduced GST rates to "adopt indigenous products and contribute to making the country self-reliant".

The event will also feature an exhibition and sale of products from various units and entrepreneurs associated with the Department of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Export Promotion, he added.