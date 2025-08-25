UP International Trade Show to project new identity for UP's economic, cultural strength

Lucknow, Aug 25 (PTI) The UP International Trade Show is set to showcase Uttar Pradesh’s economic and cultural strength to investors and buyers from around the world.

Preparations are in full swing for the third edition of the UP International Trade Show, scheduled to be held at Greater Noida from September 25 to 29, an official statement issued here on Monday said.

Unlike previous editions, this year's event will go beyond business showcases, with various state government departments presenting a comprehensive account of their achievements, projects, and flagship schemes.

A sprawling 37,085 square meters has been earmarked for stalls at this grand event, of which 28,649 square meters have already been booked -- a record that reflects the overwhelming enthusiasm and participation.

Special stalls highlighting urban development, tourism and culture, and the Swachh Ganga mission will add further appeal, the statement added.

At the same time, there will be participation from the Irrigation, Food Safety & Drug Administration, Health & Hospitals, AYUSH, and Environment & Forest Departments.

Moreover, the CM YUVA Pavilion, the new entrepreneurs pavilion, and the partner country pavilion will serve as major centers of attraction.

Beyond departmental showcases, the venue will also house food courts, B2B (business-to-business) and B2C (Business-to-consumer) platforms, and a cultural stage, where a variety of cultural programs and live performances will bring the event to life. PTI ABN DRR