UP invites German-Isreali firm Quantum Systems to set up drone manufacturing facility in state

Germany/Lucknow, Feb 24 (PTI) A delegation from Uttar Pradesh, which is on a visit to Germany, on Tuesday met representatives of German-Israeli company Quantum Systems and invited it to set up a drone manufacturing and Research & Development centre in the state.

The company representatives and the visiting delegation led by Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and IT & Electronics Minister Sunil Kumar Sharma also discussed long-term collaboration in manufacturing, research and development, skill development and technology transfer to strengthen India's aerospace and unmanned systems ecosystem, the UP government said in a statement.

The company has been present in India for over a decade and specialises in advanced aerial surveillance, defence-grade reconnaissance, and high-altitude unmanned platforms with operational ranges up to 160 km. Its technologies are also in service with the armed forces of Germany and Spain.

The deputy chief minister and IT minister stated that under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a key driver of India's rapidly growing economy.

They invited Quantum Systems to establish a drone manufacturing and Research & Development (R&D) centre in the state, enabling Uttar Pradesh to benefit from its progressive policies, strong industrial ecosystem and skilled talent pool, it said.