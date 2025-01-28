UP launches Rs 4k-cr project to boost agri output, rural enterprise ecosystem

Lucknow, Jan 28 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday inaugurated a Rs 4,000-crore project which seeks to increase agricultural productivity up to 35 per cent and strengthen the rural enterprise ecosystem.

Advertisment

The UP-AGREES (Uttar Pradesh Agriculture Growth and Rural Enterprise Ecosystem Strengthening) project is expected to become a milestone in boosting agricultural productivity, enhancing rural enterprises and empowering farmers in the state, said an official statement issued here.

The project aims to improve farmers' yield, which is anticipated to rise from 10 quintals per acre to 14-15 quintals, and will provide a much-needed boost to the state's agricultural economy, it said.

This six-year project will be implemented across the state till 2029-30. The state's agricultural productivity has to be increased by an additional 30 to 35 per cent, the statement said.

Advertisment

Adityanath said that the state ranks third in the country in terms of foodgrain exports. In such a situation, UP-AGREES project will prove to be a milestone in taking the state's export prospects forward.

"This is a good start for the food-providing farmers and people working in the agriculture sector. Out of the Rs 4,000 crore of UP AGREES project, the World Bank has arranged a loan of Rs 2,737 crore and the state government has contributed Rs 1,166 crore," the chief minister said.

Around 45 per cent of the country's land is cultivable, and 75 per cent of those farm lands are in Uttar Pradesh, making the state one of the most fertile and productive regions, he said, adding this is why UP leads the nation in the production of wheat, potatoes, mangoes, guavas, peas, mushrooms, watermelons, and honey, among others.

Advertisment

The state accounts for 15 per cent of India's vegetable production and 11 per cent of fruit production.

Meanwhile, Adityanath also virtually inaugurated a Rs 1,300-crore greenfield manufacturing plant in Unnao industrial corridor. PTI ABN HVA