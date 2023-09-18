UP Minister Gupta tells Noida Authority to meet Rs 90,000 cr investment before GBC

Noida/Lucknow, Sep 18 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta on Monday directed the Noida Authority to meet its target of Rs 90,000 crore investments in time for the next groundbreaking ceremony (GBC).

Gupta was informed in a meeting in Lucknow that the Noida Authority has a target of implementing proposals worth Rs 90,000 crore but so far projects worth Rs 53,875 crore – around 60 per cent -- are ready to go on the ground, the minister's office said in a statement.

The meeting was attended by UP's Infrastructure and Industrial Development Commissioner Manoj Kumar Singh, Additional Chief Secretary Industrial Development Anil Sagar, and Noida Authority's Chief Executive Officer Lokesh M, it said.

“The minister asked the officials to explain why the set target could not be achieved but the officers could not answer. The minister then issued instructions to them to complete the target as soon as possible and in time for the GBC,” according to the statement.

A target of bringing to ground the proposed investments worth Rs 90,000 crore was set for the Noida Authority after the Global Investors' Summit (GIS). The groundbreaking of these projects is expected to take place during the grand GBC event, which was earlier supposed to be held in Lucknow in September but has been deferred.

During the meeting, Gupta also asked the officials about the action plan for the use of 319 acres of land available for allotment under different land-use categories, noting that Noida has a “special contribution” to the economic growth of Uttar Pradesh.

The minister, meanwhile, also noted that 65 objections were issued by the CAG in its compliance audit of the works from April 2018 to December 2022, out of which only 28 replies have been sent so far.

The officials were told to take projects related to GBC and GIS on priority. PTI KIS MR