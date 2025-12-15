UP moves to fast-track pumped storage projects by addressing inter-state water, land issues

Lucknow, Dec 15 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday reaffirmed its commitment to fast-tracking pumped storage power (PSP) projects by addressing key inter-state water allocation and land issues during a high-level review meeting here.

The meeting was chaired by the Infrastructure and Industrial Development Commissioner (IIDC) Deepak Kumar, an official statement issued here said.

The meeting, held at the Invest UP office here, focused on resolving regulatory and procedural issues to ensure smooth implementation of approved PSPs, which are critical for strengthening the state's renewable energy and energy storage ecosystem.

IIDC directed the departments concerned to resolve all water replenishment issues at the earliest according to the share of UP in rivers flowing through other states, it said.

During the meeting, the issue of water allocation for PSP projects, particularly those located on the interstate Sone River, was discussed in detail.

The discussions highlighted the need to adhere to established inter-state water-sharing arrangements while exploring cooperative mechanisms among basin states to address future project requirements.

Another major agenda pertained to land issues between the forest and revenue records.

On the issue of land, Kumar directed the departments of Forest and Revenue to coordinate and hold consultations to ensure prompt allocation for PSP projects.