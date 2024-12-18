UP power corp move to privatise 2 discoms faces more protests

Mathura, Dec 18 (PTI) Bijlee panchayats are being organised against the decision of the management of UP Power Corporation to privatise two discoms, an official of Vidyut Karmachari Sanyukta Sangharsh Samiti UP said on Wednesday.

The decision is against the interest of consumers, the official said.

"The panchayat is meant to associate the biggest stakeholder consumer in our agitation against privatisation," Shailendra Dubey, Chairman, All India Power Engineers' Federation and convenor Vidyut Karmachari Sanyukta Sangharsh Samiti UP, said.

The future course of action on the issue is yet to be decided, he said. PTI COR NB TRB TRB TRB