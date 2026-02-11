Lucknow (PTI): Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Khanna on Wednesday presented a Rs 9.13 lakh crore Budget for the financial year 2026-27 in the state Assembly, marking an increase of about 12.2 per cent over the previous year's outlay.

Tabling the Budget before the House, Khanna said the state government is always fully committed to fiscal management and debt control.

In accordance with the recommendations of the 16th Central Finance Commission, which have been accepted by the Centre, the fiscal deficit limit for the financial year 2026-27 has been set at three per cent. This will remain in effect until 2030-31.

Referring to the allocations made for major items, Khanna said, "The allocations for education and health are 12.4 and six per cent of the total budget, respectively. Furthermore, the amount allocated for agriculture and allied services is nine per cent of the total budget." Emphasising that capital investment and infrastructure development play a vital role in strengthening the economy, the minister said providing employment opportunities to the state's youth and equipping them with the necessary skills is equally important.

He noted that individuals possessing technical skills or proficiency in any trade are unlikely to remain unemployed.

To this end, large-scale employment-oriented training and skill enhancement programmes will be run in mission mode on a priority basis. Alongside formal education, arrangements will be made to strengthen the skill base of youth.

The capacity of existing skill development training centres will be enhanced, and new centres will be set up across the state.

Private sector participation will also be ensured in this campaign. Skill development and job placement centres will be established in various districts under the public-private partnership (PPP) mode.

Separate centres will be set up for women to increase their participation in the workforce, the minister added.