UP procures more than 2.43 lakh MT of paddy at MSP from 41,000 farmers

Lucknow, Nov 12 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government has till Wednesday procured over 2.43 lakh metric tonnes of paddy at a minimum support price from 41,583 farmers, facilitated through 4,110 centres across the state, an official statement issued here said.

Common paddy is being procured at Rs 2,369 per quintal, while Grade-A paddy is priced at Rs 2,389 per quintal, the statement said.

Since September 1, a total of 3,58,372 farmers have registered for procurement, it said.

The procurement of kharif season crop began on October 1 in Hardoi, Lakhimpur Kheri, and Sitapur in western Uttar Pradesh and the Lucknow division, and on November 1 in Lucknow, Unnao, and Rae Bareli in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Following the directive of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, farmers are being paid within 48 hours, directly into their Aadhaar-linked bank accounts.

To ensure transparency and prevent middlemen, paddy purchase at centres continues via biometric verification using e-POP devices. Farmers can access information or report issues through the toll-free number -- 1800 180 0150, it said. PTI ABN HVA