UP receives nearly Rs 20,000-crore investment proposals from Singapore: Adityanath

Singapore/Lucknow, Feb 23 (PTI) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the Uttar Pradesh government has received investment proposals worth Rs 19,877 crore from Singapore companies for various industrial and digital infrastructure development projects in the state.

The proposed projects are expected to generate more than 20,000 jobs and further strengthen the state's industrial and urban infrastructure, the state government said in a statement.

The chief minister is on a four-day visit to Singapore and Japan beginning February 23. He will spend two days each in both countries.

On the first day in Singapore, investment proposals worth Rs 19,877 crore were agreed upon, which are considered crucial for strengthening the state's economy and creating employment opportunities.

The chief minister assured all investors that his government is committed to providing a transparent policy framework, prompt approvals, and superior infrastructure facilities.

Among the agreements signed on Monday, a proposal of Rs 6,650 crore came from Universal Success Group, committing investments in group housing, logistics park, and data centre projects.

Also, Golden State Capital (GSC) announced an investment of Rs 8,000 crore for setting up a 100-megawatt capacity data centre in Uttar Pradesh. This project is being regarded as an important step toward positioning the state as a leading data centre hub in the country.

Additionally, Private Infrastructure Development Group (PIDG) signed an agreement for an investment of Rs 2,500 crore in renewable energy, green hydrogen, and agri-solar (Agri-PV) projects.

Besides, AVPN Limited also expressed a commitment to invest Rs 2,727 crore in the renewable energy and Agri-PV sectors. These initiatives will strengthen Uttar Pradesh's green energy goals.

With special focus on skill development, a cooperation agreement was signed with ITE Education Services (ITEES) to strengthen Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

Under this partnership, ITEES will provide consultancy and technical cooperation in areas such as academic development, infrastructure upgradation, leadership and capacity building, ISQ certification, and quality assurance, the statement said.

The objective of this initiative is to develop Uttar Pradesh's skill ecosystem in alignment with global standards.

During his visit, Adityanath will position Uttar Pradesh as the "manufacturing hub of India" and attract investments in key sectors, officials said.

He would hold discussions on data centre infrastructure, renewable energy prospects, and explore investments in agribusiness and automobile sectors, with meetings scheduled with representatives of Google, Toshiba and Suzuki Motors, among others.

After concluding Singapore trip, he will be in Japan on February 25 and 26.

During the four-day tour, Adityanath is slated to meet representatives of 33 global companies -- 25 in Singapore and eight in Japan -- to explore investment opportunities, technological collaborations and industrial partnerships.

A key feature of the visit will be government-to-business (G-to-B) meetings and roundtable interactions with investors, according to a press statement.

Officials had earlier said the chief minister is expected to discuss the state's industrial policy, land bank, expressway network, logistics infrastructure and skill development initiatives, highlighting Uttar Pradesh's readiness for large-scale investments. PTI ABN NAV HVA