UP receives Rs 1 lakh crore investment proposals, signs Rs 60,000-cr MoUs during Singapore visit: CM

Singapore/Lucknow, Feb 24 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said the state has received investment proposals worth Rs 1 lakh crore during his ongoing visit to Singapore, adding that memoranda of understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 60,000 crore have already been signed.

Speaking on the second day of his visit, Adityanath said he held "positive and productive" discussions with Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister, Home Minister and Energy Minister on expanding economic cooperation and investment opportunities in Uttar Pradesh.

"Since Monday, UP received investment proposals worth Rs 1 lakh crore during Singapore visit. Till now MoUs worth Rs 60,000 crore have been signed," he said.

The chief minister also met top executives and chairpersons of major global fintech and investment firms, including GIC and Blackstone, and described the meetings as encouraging for future partnerships.

"People's perception about Uttar Pradesh has undergone a 360-degree transformation," Adityanath said, highlighting improvements in infrastructure, governance and investment climate in the state.

He noted that Singapore is a global hub for aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services and said similar world-class facilities could be developed in India.

"We want to develop such an MRO ecosystem at Jewar International Airport," he said.

Adityanath added that the strong investor response reflects growing global confidence in Uttar Pradesh as a major economic destination in India. PTI ABN TRB TRB