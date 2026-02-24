UP receives Rs 1 lakh crore investment proposals; signs Rs 60,000-cr MoUs during Singapore visit: CM

Singapore/Lucknow, Feb 24 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said the state has received investment proposals worth Rs 1 lakh crore during his ongoing visit to Singapore, and MoUs worth Rs 60,000 crore have already been signed.

Speaking on the second day of his visit, Adityanath said he held "positive and productive" discussions with Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister, Home Minister and Energy Minister on expanding economic cooperation and investment opportunities in Uttar Pradesh.

"Since Monday, Uttar Pradesh received investment proposals worth Rs 1 lakh crore during the Singapore visit. Till now, MoUs worth Rs 60,000 crore have been signed," he said.

He expressed confidence that this investment will prove to be a milestone in the direction of making the state a USD 1 trillion economy.

The chief minister said the world today has become completely transparent. Investors are aware of every activity taking place in Uttar Pradesh. This is the reason why the state has received such significant investment in a short period of time.

While interacting with reporters, Adityanath said, "A large delegation has accompanied him on the visit to Singapore and Japan. After reaching Singapore, meetings continued from 8:30 am until late at night, and programmes continued from early morning on the second day as well".

"Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has made remarkable progress in various sectors of holistic development over the past 11 years. Carrying forward the same vision, Uttar Pradesh has witnessed rapid growth in infrastructure, logistics, the service sector and public welfare over the past 8.5 to 9 years. Today, India and Uttar Pradesh are being viewed in an extremely positive light at the global level," he said.

The chief minister also met top executives and chairpersons of major global fintech and investment firms, including GIC and Blackstone, and described the meetings as encouraging for future partnerships.

"People's perception about Uttar Pradesh has undergone a 360-degree transformation," Adityanath said, highlighting improvements in infrastructure, governance and investment climate in the state.

He noted that Singapore is a global hub for aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services and said similar world-class facilities could be developed in India.

"We want to develop such an MRO ecosystem at Jewar International Airport," he said.

"The delegation also visited highly advanced facilities where general public access is restricted. In particular, Singapore's expertise was studied for developing cargo facilities and MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling) in association with the soon-to-be-operational Noida International Airport at Jewar," he said.

He stated that currently, many aircraft from India and across the world come to Singapore for their MRO work. Such a facility can be developed in India, especially at Jewar.

Investors have made serious preparations on this subject and are ready to take forward the possibilities with Uttar Pradesh, the chief minister pointed out.

Adityanath mentioned that some companies have already invested in the Ganga Expressway, which is being developed as the country's longest expressway.

The chief minister also informed that the delegation visited Singapore's world-class skilling centre (ITE).

Adityanath stated that he is pleased that the action initiated in Uttar Pradesh to convert scale into skilling in every district and to link skilling with employment through the development of the Iron Man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Employment Zone has a similar model here.

He expressed hope that this programme will be advanced further in collaboration with this centre.

The strong investor response reflects growing global confidence in Uttar Pradesh as a major economic destination in India, he added.

The chief minister expressed confidence that the investment agreements signed and proposals received in Singapore will accelerate Uttar Pradesh's progress towards achieving the target of a USD 1 trillion economy. PTI ABN NAV BAL BAL