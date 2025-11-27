UP records over 121 crore tourists in first half of 2025; tourism emerging as key driver of growth

Lucknow, Nov 27 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh received more than 12.1 billion (121 crore) tourists between January and June 2025, giving a major boost to the state's target of becoming a one-trillion-dollar economy, officials said on Thursday.

The figures were shared during a one-day stakeholders' workshop organised by the state tourism department at the Yojana Bhawan here as part of the "Viksit Uttar Pradesh @2047'' initiative.

Officials said a blueprint has been prepared to make the state a developed region by 2047, with tourism identified as a core pillar.

At the workshop, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's advisor Awanish Awasthi, Principal Secretary (Tourism) Amrit Abhijat and Tourism Director General Rajesh Kumar addressed participants and outlined policy reforms, investment avenues and departmental priorities.

Senior officials from the planning, Ayush and culture departments and the State Transformation Commission also took part.

Awasthi said tourism would play a decisive role in transforming Uttar Pradesh into a developed state.

"Tourism is an evergreen sector. Uttar Pradesh ranks first in domestic tourism and fourth in foreign tourist arrivals. With a month still to go, 2025 is heading towards a new record," he said, urging all stakeholders to work together.

Principal Secretary Abhijat said the state has witnessed a sharp rise in tourist footfall, from 22 crore in 2015 to 65 crore in 2024, excluding visitors to the Mahakumbh.

The government is focusing on eco-friendly tourism and developing key destinations, such as Mathura, where plans are underway for a new museum, he added.

Kumar said 12 tourist circuits have been developed, and efforts are being made to promote yoga and wellness tourism.

The state's rapidly expanding expressway network, modern airports and upgraded railway stations, including Vande Bharat corridors, have made travel more convenient for tourists, he added.

State Transformation Commission CEO Manoj Kumar Singh emphasised the need to strengthen inbound tourism and promote wellness tourism on the lines of Kerala.

Cleanliness around tourist sites must be prioritised, he added.

Planning Principal Secretary Alok Kumar said the Niti Aayog is extending full support for the 2047 development plan.

He suggested creating awareness about the fossil park in Sonbhadra and designing at least three-day tour packages for visitors.

Uttar Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation Ltd (UPSTDC) Managing Director Ashish Kumar said the corporation is redesigning tour packages to encourage longer stays, cultural activities and better use of infrastructure.

Eco-tourism Director Pushp Kumar highlighted initiatives in wetland restoration, wildlife corridors and nature-based tourism, identifying Dudhwa, Pilibhit and Katarniaghat as model sites. PTI ABN BAL BAL