UP RERA approves six new real estate projects worth Rs 176 cr

Lucknow, Oct 13 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP RERA) on Monday said it has approved six new real estate projects worth Rs 176.28 crore across six cities, paving the way for 501 residential and commercial units in the state.

The decision was taken at the Authority's 186th meeting, chaired by UP RERA Chairman Sanjay Bhoosreddy.

The newly approved projects are spread across Ayodhya, Noida, Jhansi, Moradabad, Lucknow, and Prayagraj, marking continued diversification of real estate development into emerging urban centres beyond the state's major metropolitan regions.

Bhoosreddy said, "UP RERA remains committed to fostering transparency, accountability, and structured growth in the real estate sector. Our stringent and transparent approval process ensures that only compliant projects move forward".

"The approval of these six projects is a reflection of the growing trust in the regulated real estate ecosystem of Uttar Pradesh. With an investment of over Rs 176 crore, these projects will give a new impetus to residential and commercial development across various regions of the state," an official statement quoted Bhoosreddy as saying.

Monday's approvals come on the heels of two major rounds of project clearances by the Authority in recent weeks.

On October 6, UP RERA had approved eight projects involving an investment of Rs 1,948 crore to develop 3,005 units across Lucknow, Prayagraj, Agra, Jhansi, Noida, and Firozabad.

On September 27, the Authority had cleared 21 projects worth Rs 7,035 crore, adding 10,866 housing and commercial units across the state. PTI KIS BAL BAL