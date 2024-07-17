UP RERA issues public notice for parties to appear in online hearing of 32 complaints

Noida, Jul 17 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP RERA) on Wednesday issued a public notice in newspapers for the parties to appear and present their matter in an online hearing of 32 complaints, noting that stakeholders have skipped "several dates" and warned of "unilateral decision" in case of any further skips.

Of the total such hearings, 19 are to be held at the regulatory authority's Head Office bench in Lucknow and 13 at the regional office bench in Gautam Buddh Nagar, it said in a statement.

"The parties who do not appear on several dates in the hearing of various benches of UP RERA are being given a last chance to appear through public notice in newspapers. Since they do not appear in the hearing, the grievance of the complainant / party is not being resolved and their hearing has to be rescheduled for the next date, which is against the objectives of the RERA Act and against the interests of the allottee or other stakeholders," the UP RERA said.

Complaints related to Head Office, Lucknow belong to Vasundhara Lotus Infratech Pvt Ltd, Polars Infradevelopers Ltd, Yazdan Constructions, Shinecity Infra Projects Pvt Ltd, Gayatri Developers Pvt Ltd, Wealth Matra Infracon Pvt Ltd, Precious Buildtech Pvt Ltd, Hydes Infra Projects Pvt Ltd and two more (individual home buyers), it said.

Complaints related to Regional Office, Gautam Buddh Nagar belong to Satya Homes Pvt Ltd, Divyanka Homes Pvt Ltd, New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA), Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority, Logix Infra Developers Pvt. Ltd., Ashoka Priyansh Builders Pvt Ltd, Shamiah International Builders Pvt Ltd, Syore Infraprojects Pvt Ltd, VXL Realtors Pvt Ltd and one more (a home buyer), it said.

"To join the hearing through e-court, the parties will be sent a link on their registered mobile number and email ID two days before the scheduled hearing date. By clicking on this link, the parties can join the hearing from any place. It is to be noted that UP RERA is hearing the complaints of home buyers online as per the e-court model, in which no party is required to come to the office of UP RERA," the UP RERA said.

"If the promoters do not appear in the hearing even after this public notice, then under the provisions of the RERA Act, the benches will give a unilateral decision keeping in mind the interests of the complainants/allottees, for which the promoters/ parties themselves will be responsible," it warned. PTI KIS MR