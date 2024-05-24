UP RERA pulls up Prayagraj Authority over delay in giving possession to homebuyers

Noida, May 24 (PTI) The UP RERA on Friday pulled up Prayagraj Development Authority for delay in giving possession of flats to homebuyers despite getting occupancy and completion certificates, and issued recovery notice against the government body.

UP Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) Chairman Sanjay Bhoosreddy, while issuing the directions also stressed that he "expected the planning authorities to be prompt" in execution of registries and handing over possession to the allottees.

Bhoosreddy, while hearing the cases of nine of the allottees of the Alaknanda Project of the Prayagraj Development Authority on April 26 for enforcement of the orders passed in March 2023, noticed that the promoter had obtained the CC (completion certificate) for the project in January 2024, according to a statement.

"RERA had granted the relief of possession with interest for delay to these allottees in March 2023. However, the promoter had refrained from executing the sale deeds in the name of these allottees even after being provided sufficient opportunity for compliance of the RERA's orders," it said.

Bhoosreddy expressed "strong displeasure on the dilatory tactics" of the promoter and referred all the nine matters to the court of the RERA Adjudicating Officer, who has been a district judge, for ensuring the registry and possession in favour of the allottees, using the powers conferred under the civil procedure code, promptly, it added.

"He further directed for issuing of recovery certificates for payment of interest for delay at the rate of SBI MCLR+1 per cent from 2016," according to the statement.

"Furthermore, it is financially detrimental for the concerned development authority as the financial liabilities keep increasing with time. He expected the planning authorities to be prompt in execution of registries and handing over of possession to the allottees," it said.

He said RERA is always there to help the allottees who were suffering because of the acts of omissions and commissions of the promoters, the statement added. PTI KIS TRB