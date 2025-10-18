UP sees industrial revolution that could not have been thought of 10 years ago: Rajnath Singh

Lucknow, Oct 18 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh has seen an industrial revolution that could not have been thought of 10 years before, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday.

Speaking at the inauguration of a titanium and super alloy material plant of PTC Industries here, the minister said, "It is a very important thing that this inauguration is taking place on the soil of UP and it is also important that almost 10 years ago today it could not have been thought that UP would initiate such an industrial revolution." "We did not even imagine that there would be such an industrial revolution in UP. I highly appreciate our Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ji's major role in creating the atmosphere," Singh said.

He further said that new technology is coming and the country produces many of the advanced materials used in technological advancement.

"For many decades after independence, we were dependent on other countries of the world for the advanced materials and technology required for our defence sector and aerospace programme," the defence minister said, adding, due to this it was natural that our speed in the sector could not be fast, "rather our speed remained very slow".

Talking about PTC plant, Singh said the project will play an important role in changing the whole story.

"Even those who know less about the political conditions of the country, even if you ask about the law and order, everyone will say that the law and order of UP is the best. Now the atmosphere here has completely changed," the minister said adding that the confidence of investors is also very strong and the credit goes to the chief minister.

A few years ago, the investor conference held in UP showed that the state is now going to be the growth engine of the country, Singh said, adding that such an environment has led PTC also to choose Lucknow for setting up its plant.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also visited PTC Industries plant and talked about various efforts of his government to ensure ease of doing business in the state.

He appreciated the new experiments being done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the development of the country and the efforts being made by the defence minister for Lucknow.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak and several other dignitaries were present on the occasion.